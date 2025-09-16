© 2025 Connecticut Public

Recipes to die for: Rosie Grant catalogues recipes from gravestones in new cookbook

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 16, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT
The cover of "To Die For" and author Rosie Grant. (Courtesy of Harvest)
/
The cover of "To Die For" and author Rosie Grant. (Courtesy of Harvest)

Some people treasure family recipes so much that they’ve etched the recipes into their gravestones. Rosie Grant has collected some of the most notable examples, sharing them on TikTok and Instagram. Her new book is “To Die For: A Cookbook of Gravestone Recipes.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Grant.

Kimette Lee DeCota's grave site has a recipe for carrot cake and cream cheese frosting. (Courtesy of Rosie Grant)
/
Kimette Lee DeCota's grave site has a recipe for carrot cake and cream cheese frosting. (Courtesy of Rosie Grant)

By Rosie Grant

From the book “To Die For” by Rosie Grant. Copyright © 2025 by Rosie Grant . Published on October , 2025 by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

