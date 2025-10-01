© 2025 Connecticut Public

Greetings from Kyiv, where you might stumble across Zelenskyy taking a stroll

By Nick Spicer
Published October 1, 2025 at 8:41 AM EDT

Loading...

Far-Flung Postcards is a weekly series in which NPR's international team shares moments from their lives and work around the world.

The Maidan, Kyiv's Independence Square, has been the heart of political change in Ukraine for more than two decades. While visiting NPR's team covering Ukraine — correspondent Joanna Kakissis and producers Hanna Palamarenko and Polina Lytvynova — I went back to the square, where history-making news events have drawn me for over two decades.

Memories flooded back of two people-power revolutions against Kremlin influence.

In 2004, no one knew if police would fire on protesters. Instead, a cop climbed on stage, knelt, and kissed the flag. Hundreds of thousands erupted in cheers and tears. A decade later, riot police snipers opened fire on demonstrators carrying wooden shields and European Union flags: unarmed men, incredibly, running towards the bullets, leaving 40 dead, but turning the political tide. The president fled to Russia. Those weeks saw students, pensioners, veterans, doctors and teachers stand in freezing temperatures around giant stages, teaching politicians that this was not a crowd to lead, but one to follow.

Those revolutions helped pave the way for the unlikely rise of comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy. First he broke character to call for peace, then became president, and later morphed into a wartime leader nicknamed "Churchill with an iPhone," recording defiant videos just steps from the square.

Driving away from the square, I spotted Zelenskyy filming at a Maidan memorial for soldiers and volunteers — including Americans — killed since Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion. I thought of stopping to ask for an interview, but the moment belonged to him — and to those he was honoring.

See more photos from around the world:

You can check out all the Far-Flung Postcards here.

Nick Spicer
Nick Spicer serves on NPR’s International Desk as Europe Editor, working with a team of correspondents in Moscow, Kyiv, Berlin, Paris, Rome and London.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

