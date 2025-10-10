© 2025 Connecticut Public

Venezuela's opposition leader María Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

By Kate Bartlett
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who has been banned from running for office, campaigns for presidential candidate Edmundo González, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Thursday, May 2, 2024.
Ariana Cubillos
/
AP
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who has been banned from running for office, campaigns for presidential candidate Edmundo González, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Venezuela's opposition leader María Corina Machado has won this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

In an announcement on Friday, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said Machado's tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela is "one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times."

Machado has been one of the staunchest critics of the powerful United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) since it first came to power in the late 1990s.

A former legislator in the Venezuelan National Assembly, Machado has been shot at, targeted by federal prosecutors, banned from running for office, and forced into hiding by the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who succeeded PSUV founder Hugo Chávez in 2013.

"I trust the Venezuelan people, and I have no doubt that the result of our fight will be the liberation of Venezuela. Maduro is totally isolated, weaker than ever. And our people want and need to know that I'm here with them," Machado told NPR's All Things Considered last year.

This is a developing story.

Kate Bartlett
SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

