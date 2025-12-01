© 2025 Connecticut Public

Overdue taxes? NH launches amnesty window through mid February

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published December 1, 2025 at 4:02 PM EST
The state flag flying at the New Hampshire State House.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The state flag flying at the New Hampshire State House.

Individuals and businesses who are behind on their state taxes in New Hampshire can pay off those debts without penalties through Feb. 15, as part of a special amnesty program approved by lawmakers.

Starting Dec. 1, delinquent tax filers can also take advantage of a 50% reduction in any overdue interest. The offer is good for anyone with an outstanding tax burden to the state, including individual filers or businesses that are currently appealing any overdue taxes.

In a statement Monday, Lindsey Stepp, commissioner for the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, said the amnesty program “provides the public and businesses with an opportunity to address outstanding taxes, while paying significantly less than they might otherwise pay.”

The amnesty program offers substantial savings for those with overdue tax balances. A company that owes $1,600 in back business taxes due in April 2024, for example, currently owes $2,537 when factoring in penalties and interest. Under the amnesty program, that balance can be paid off with a payment of $1,788, a savings of nearly $750.

The program is only for taxes owed to the state, including business taxes or unpaid Interest and Dividend Taxes. It doesn’t apply to overdue local property taxes or federal taxes.

The last time New Hampshire offered an amnesty program was in 2015. This time around, the initiative is forecasted to net approximately $5 million in revenue.

According to state tax collectors, there are more than 7,400 tax filers — both individuals and businesses — currently behind on tax payments, totalling about $83 million in uncollected state revenue. The majority of those overdue balances are businesses who have fallen behind on one of the state’s business-specific taxes. More than 900 hotels and restaurants are currently in the red for payments on the Meals and Rooms tax, according to state officials.
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics.
See stories by Todd Bookman

