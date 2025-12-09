© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Few details released about police shooting of man in Manchester

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published December 9, 2025 at 1:27 PM EST
Manchester Police Departmnet, Valley Street in Manchester, NH.
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR
Manchester Police Departmnet, Valley Street in Manchester, NH.

State authorities are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man in a residential neighborhood in Manchester early Saturday morning following an interaction with police.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, Nickenley Turenne was shot by three Manchester police officers after a car chase and foot pursuit. In a statement released Monday, authorities did not say if Turenne had a weapon at the time, or if the incident was captured on body-worn cameras.

The attorney general’s office said the incident began with a report of a suspicious vehicle near Green Acres Elementary School at 4:43 a.m. Saturday. Responding officers found Turenne, who was Black, asleep in the car, along with an unidentified female passenger.

“When awoken, the male driver fled at a high rate of speed, and the police pursued the vehicle until it crashed,” authorities said.

Turenne then fled on foot, before having a “subsequent encounter with police” near 293 South Mammoth Road.

Three Manchester officers then opened fire, killing Turenne. Their names have not been released.

State police and the attorney general’s office are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

According to court records, Turenne was arrested in May in Hooksett for allegedly stalking and harassing an intimate female partner. During a court appearance in October, Turenne waived his right to a speedy trial, and was set to next appear in court on Dec. 30. Turenne’s attorney, a public defender, did not respond to a request for comment.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content