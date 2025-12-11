© 2025 Connecticut Public

Felix Contreras' Top 10 Albums of 2025

By Felix Contreras
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST

I spent a lot of time on the Alt.Latino podcast this year talking about how jazz musicians from Latin America are coming into their own. The list below reflects that. My favorites — from Chile, Argentina and Mexico — were either playing damn good straight-ahead jazz or combining jazz with folk traditions from throughout Latin America. This has been going on for a while, but it seems to be reaching critical mass lately.

In that spirit of sonic and genre-defying adventure, I also included vocalists Mon Laferte, Lido Pimienta, Silvia Pérez Cruz and Salvador Sobral and the young Milo j. While not technically "jazz singers," they are all challenging and expanding the styles they come from and creating uncharted music in the process.

Felix Contreras' Top 10 Albums of 2025

  • Rosalía, LUX
  • Milo j, La Vida Era Más Corta
  • Lido Pimienta, La Belleza
  • Roxana Amed, Todos los Fuegos
  • Dianna Lopez, Echo
  • Camila Meza, Portal
  • Mon Laferte, FEMME FATALE
  • Natalia Bernal, En Diablada
  • Ines Velasco, A Flash of Cobalt Blue
  • Salvador Sobral and Sílvia Pérez Cruz, Sílvia & Salvador

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

