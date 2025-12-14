© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hanukkah Lights 2025

By Murray Horwitz
Published December 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Mint Images/Getty Images

Since 1990, Murray Horwitz and the late Susan Stamberg have been celebrating Hanukkah with stories about family, faith, friendship and community. This year, to honor Susan's memory, we reflect on her 34 years of performances that can still move us, make us laugh and bring us fresh meaning — plus one new story to fill this festival of lights with gratitude.

A Jewish girl with a loud voice is chosen to narrate her school's Christmas pageant. Her mother does not like this but her father supports her.

A 100-year-old opera singer faces one final audience in a performance reflecting the undimmed light of an enduring world.

A young Jewish boy saves up his money to buy his mother a new menorah for Hanukkah. However, when the money goes missing he's forced to reflect on what it means to celebrate the holiday at all.

A young Jewish girl named Malka decides to change her name to Tiffany, inspiring a touching story of a family's heritage.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Murray Horwitz

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content