© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brown shooting suspect found dead, officials say

Ocean State Media | By Jeremy Bernfeld
Published December 18, 2025 at 10:11 PM EST
A police car sits outside the Providence Public Safety Complex on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.
Blake Carpentier/Ocean State Media
A police car sits outside the Providence Public Safety Complex on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.

The man who police say opened fire in a Brown University classroom on Saturday was found dead in Salem, N.H., Thursday, police said at a late night news conference.

“Tonight our Providence neighbors can begin to breathe a little easier,” Mayor Brett Smiley said, announcing the news.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez identified the suspect as Claudio Neves Valente, a 48-year-old native of Portugal “and a Brown student.”

Brown President Christina Paxson said the man was enrolled in a Master of Science PhD program studying physics at Brown from Fall 2000 to Spring 2001. He had no recent connection to the Brown campus, Paxson said.

On Wednesday, police released images of a person they were seeking for questioning. Authorities made it clear he was not a suspect.

Soon after, that person contacted police in Providence, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha. Speaking with investigators, Neronha said, the witness “blew the case right open.”

The lead that ultimately unlocked the mystery: a rental car that authorities were able to trace and connect to a photo that matched the description of their suspect as well as his real name.

Eventually, they tracked the suspect to Salem, N.H., where an FBI SWAT team found him dead inside a storage unit, FBI Special-Agent-In-Charge Ted Docks said.

He was found dead with two firearms, Neronha said, and the same satchel police saw in the footage they collected in Providence.

But the officials said there is still no sense of what motivated the shooting Saturday afternoon.

“In terms of why Brown, that remains a mystery,” Neronha said.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Jeremy Bernfeld
See stories by Jeremy Bernfeld

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content