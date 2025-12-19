© 2025 Connecticut Public

America's Test Kitchen drops 'Cocktails Illustrated,' a guide to cocktails and mocktails

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 19, 2025 at 12:08 PM EST
A brown butter maple old fashioned. (Courtesy of America's Test Kitchen)
Courtesy of America's Test Kitchen
A brown butter maple old fashioned. (Courtesy of America's Test Kitchen)

Cocktails Illustrated” is America’s Test Kitchen’s inclusive guide to cocktails and mocktails. More than 400 recipes are packed into the book, which also serves to educate on the science and history of the world of mixed drinks.

Joe Gitter is a senior editor on ATK’s books team and contributed many of the recipes in the book. He also hosts the YouTube show The Cocktail Lab.

Gitter joins host Indira Lakshmanan for his recommendations and advice on all things cocktail.

Cocktail recipes from America’s Test Kitchen

A classic gin martini. (Courtesy of America’s Test Kitchen)

Recipe: Gin martini

Recipe: Brown butter maple old fashioned.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

