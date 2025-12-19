© 2025 Connecticut Public

Author talks about inspiration behind beloved crayons series

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 19, 2025 at 12:10 PM EST

Children’s book author Drew Daywalt has found success writing about how crayons feel. He’s well known for his title “The Day the Crayons Quit,” and his latest is called “Goodnight Crayons.”

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Daywalt about how these books came to life. And he also shares some recommendations if you’re looking for holiday shopping ideas for the kids in your life.

Drew Daywalt’s children’s book recommendations

Book excerpt: ‘No Sam! And the Meow of Deception’

By Drew Daywalt

The cover "No Sam! And the Meow of Deception." (Courtesy of Storytide/HarperCollins Children’s Books)
/
The cover "No Sam! And the Meow of Deception." (Courtesy of Storytide/HarperCollins Children’s Books)

From “No Sam! and the Meow of Deception” by Drew Daywalt, illustrated by Mike Lowery. Text copyright © 2025 by Drew Daywalt. Illustrations copyright © by Mike Lowery. Used with permission of Storytide/HarperCollins Children’s Books.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state's local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

