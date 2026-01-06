© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Storm at the Capitol': Oral history book lays out Jan. 6 attack minute by minute

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 6, 2026 at 12:03 PM EST
The cover of "Storm at the Capitol" and author Mary Clare Jalonick. (Courtesy of PublicAffairs and David Baratz)
Courtesy of PublicAffairs and David Baratz
The cover of "Storm at the Capitol" and author Mary Clare Jalonick. (Courtesy of PublicAffairs and David Baratz)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Associated Press reporter Mary Clare Jalonick, whose book “Storm at the Capitol: An Oral History of January 6th” describes the past and present divisions in our country over what happened five years ago Tuesday when supporters of President Trump tried to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

Click here to read a book excerpt.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

Tags
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content