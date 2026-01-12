In photos: A week of protests against ICE

Following last week's fatal shooting of Renee Macklin Good, a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, protests have continued to grow across the United States. NPR station photographers and freelance photographer Evan Frost have been on the ground over the past week documenting actions in Minneapolis, as well as Washington, D.C., Texas, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.
More than 2,000 federal immigration agents are in Minnesota, and that number is expected to increase. On Monday, an NPR reporter witnessed multiple instances where immigration agents drove around Minneapolis — and in parking lots of big box stores — and randomly questioned people about their immigration status.