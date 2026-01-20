© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ex-evangelical journalist Josiah Hesse recalls being 'On Fire for God' in new memoir

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 20, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST
The cover of "On Fire for God" and author Josiah Hesse. (Courtesy of Pantheon Books and Glenn Ross)
Courtesy of Pantheon Books and Glenn Ross
The cover of "On Fire for God" and author Josiah Hesse. (Courtesy of Pantheon Books and Glenn Ross)

Journalist and author Josiah Hesse was raised an evangelical Christian in Mason City, Iowa. But he eventually left the church and the state.

Hesse writes about that journey, and Mason’s City’s relationship with right-wing Christianity in his new memoir “On Fire for God: Fear, Shame, Poverty, and the Making of the Christian Right-A Personal History.”

Book excerpt: ‘On Fire for God’

By Josiah Hesse

From “On Fire for God” by Josiah Hesse. Reprinted by permission of Pantheon Books, an imprint of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2026 by Josiah Hesse.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content