ICE arrests person inside New Haven courthouse

Federal immigration officers entered a New Haven courthouse Tuesday and arrested one person inside, according to the judicial branch, an action that may violate state law and rules established by the court system last year.

The arrest took place around 8:54 a.m at a courthouse on Elm Street, according to Rhonda Hebert, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Judicial Branch.

“We can confirm that ICE arrested an individual in the New Haven GA Courthouse this morning,” Hebert said in a statement. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) didn’t notify court officials before enacting the arrest, Hebert said.

Christian Bruckhart, public information officer for the New Haven Police Department, also confirmed ICE made the arrest, which he said followed a car crash near the court.

Local police had “limited involvement," Bruckhart said.

“It appears that whoever was driving that car ran into the courthouse and left their car in drive and it rolled forward and it hit another car,” Bruckhart said.

There were no injuries. Bruckhart said he did not have information about the person taken into custody.

ICE didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The arrest comes after lawmakers passed legislation in November 2025 that broadened protections for migrants at state courts.

Immigrant advocacy groups had urged the legislature to adopt new protections following instances of federal officers arresting people inside or near judicial buildings.

In perhaps the most high-profile instance, masked officers arrested two men at a courthouse in Stamford in August 2025. The event prompted criticism from elected officials, and outcry in nearby communities.

The state's top court official acted soon after. Supreme Court Chief Justice Raheem Mullins issued a policy in September 2025 that limits ICE activity in courthouses.

Lawmakers passed a bill soon after that requires law enforcement officers seeking to arrest or detain someone on the grounds of a courthouse to first notify a judicial marshal, and provide either a signed judicial warrant, or documentation showing the person they seek isn't protected from arrest by Connecticut's civil detainer law.

Lawmakers also expanded the area where people visiting court are shielded from arrest. The new law covers court parking lots, garages and nearby walkways.