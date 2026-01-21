ICE confirms Maine immigration surge on Fox News, claims nearly 50 arrests so far

This story will be updated.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement deputy assistant director Patricia Hyde told Fox News Tuesday that the agency has arrested nearly 50 people in Maine as part of an immigration enforcement surge.

Her remarks from offer the first confirmation from the agency that it is intensifying operations in the state.

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE have not responded to multiple requests for comment from Maine Public, but the numbers cited by Fox would represent a major escalation.

For comparison, last year ICE arrested an average of 24 people per month, according to the Deportation Data Project.

Hyde told Fox News her agency has a target list of 1,400 people in Maine. That would represent about 10% of all immigrants without permanent legal status in the state, according to figures from the Migration Policy Institute.

A growing number of videos purporting to show arrests have cropped up in the last two days, mostly in Lewiston and Greater Portland.

Local officials in both cities say they are not receiving communication from ICE or other federal agencies.