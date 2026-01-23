© 2026 Connecticut Public

Grandmothers share 'the flavor of their lives' in Mediterranean cookbook

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 23, 2026 at 11:54 AM EST
The cover of "Mediterranea" and author Anastasia Miari. (Courtesy of Quadrille and Marco Argüello)
Courtesy of Quadrille and Marco Argüello
The cover of "Mediterranea" and author Anastasia Miari. (Courtesy of Quadrille and Marco Argüello)

A food journalist says her latest book of recipes and life advice she learned while cooking with grandmothers is more important than any family heirloom.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Anastasia Miari, author of “Mediterranea: Life-perfected Recipes from Grandmothers of the Mediterranean.”

Book excerpt: ‘Mediterranea’

By Anastasia Miari

Latifa’s Lablebi (Tunisian Chickpea Soup)

Latifa’s Lablebi. (Courtesy of Marco Argüello)

Chiara’s Spaghetti all’Amatriciana

Chiara’s Spaghetti all’Amatriciana, (Courtesy of Marco Argüello)

Anastasia’s Psiti Tsipoura kai Chorta (Greek Grilled Sea Bream with Wild Greens)

Excerpted from “Mediterranea” by Anastasia Miari (Quadrille, July 2025). Photography © Marco Agüello. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

