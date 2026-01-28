© 2026 Connecticut Public

Not so fast, Bill Belichick

By Scott Detrow,
Jason FullerJohn KetchumBrianna ScottJonas Adams
Published January 28, 2026 at 5:08 PM EST

NPR's Scott Detrow talks to Dan Shaughnessy, a Boston Globe sports columnist, about Bill Belichick not getting enough votes to be inducted into the NFL's Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
Jason Fuller
John Ketchum
John Ketchum is a senior editor for All Things Considered. Before coming to NPR, he worked at the New York Times where he was a staff editor for The Daily. Before joining the New York Times, he worked at The American Journalism Project, where he launched local newsrooms in communities across the country.
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
Jonas Adams
Jonas Adams is the director of All Things Considered.

