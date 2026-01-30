© 2026 Connecticut Public

Are you on a high-deductible health plan? What do you wish you knew?

Published January 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Winslow Productions/Tetra Images RF
/
Getty Images

The sudden spike in costs for people who buy their health care on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces led many people to choose high-deductible plans, including bronze or catastrophic plans, that are eligible for health savings accounts.

NPR and KFF Health News are reporting on the hurdles people face as they navigate these plans for our series Health Care Helpline. If you're in this situation, what do you need to know about using your plan and health savings account? What stumbling blocks have you faced?

Click here to share your story and questions, and we may assign a reporter to help find answers.

Health Care Helpline is a joint production of NPR and KFF Health News.

Copyright 2026 NPR

