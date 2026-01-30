More than 1,000 people rally against ICE in Portland days after large-scale immigration sweep

More than 1,000 people rallied in Portland Friday against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The protest and march comes days after ICE said it had arrested 206 people in the state during a multiday operation.

Lewiston-based community organizer Safiya Khalid rejected the Trump administration's assertion that it's immigration enforcement policies are about public safety.

"Safety means children not wondering whether their parents will come home," she said. "Safety does not mean militarized raids in our neighborhoods."

Khalid and other speakers called for ICE to be abolished.

Also on Friday, more than 150 businesses, mostly in the Portland area, closed for the day, heeding a call from activists in Minnesota for an economic shutdown to protest the Trump administration's mass deportation policies.