© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More than 1,000 people rally against ICE in Portland days after large-scale immigration sweep

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 30, 2026 at 5:05 PM EST
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
1 of 15  — A61A0448.JPG
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
Organizer Safiya Khalid speaks to over 1,000 people rallying on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
2 of 15  — A61A0408.JPG
Organizer Safiya Khalid speaks to over 1,000 people rallying on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
3 of 15  — A61A0422.JPG
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
4 of 15  — A61A0437.JPG
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
5 of 15  — A61A0514.JPG
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
6 of 15  — A61A0489.JPG
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
7 of 15  — A61A0632.JPG
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
8 of 15  — A61A0574.JPG
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
9 of 15  — A61A0539.JPG
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
10 of 15  — A61A0453.JPG
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
11 of 15  — A61A0605.JPG
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
12 of 15  — A61A0523.JPG
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
13 of 15  — A61A0516.JPG
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
14 of 15  — A61A0471.JPG
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
15 of 15  — A61A0460.JPG
Over 1,000 people rally on Monument Square in Portland on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley / Maine Public

More than 1,000 people rallied in Portland Friday against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The protest and march comes days after ICE said it had arrested 206 people in the state during a multiday operation.

Lewiston-based community organizer Safiya Khalid rejected the Trump administration's assertion that it's immigration enforcement policies are about public safety.

"Safety means children not wondering whether their parents will come home," she said. "Safety does not mean militarized raids in our neighborhoods."

Khalid and other speakers called for ICE to be abolished.

Also on Friday, more than 150 businesses, mostly in the Portland area, closed for the day, heeding a call from activists in Minnesota for an economic shutdown to protest the Trump administration's mass deportation policies.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content