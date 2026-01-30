Tim Walz says Trump administration wants to 'twist reality' in Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is skeptical about many things the Trump administration is saying about de-escalating its immigration crackdown in his state.

"I know who I'm dealing with. I know that they're not going to keep their word," Walz tells NPR.

Walz, a Democrat, sat down with All Things Considered host Juana Summers on Friday following weeks of protests and the deadly shootings of Renee Macklin Good and Alex Pretti.

Walz says he still wants to "find a way forward"– with a caveat.

"I'm not going to compromise on the First Amendment. I'm not going to allow [Trump administration border czar] Tom Homan to characterize what are constitutionally protected rights of peaceful expression of grievance against the government. It's foundational to our democracy."

