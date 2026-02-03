© 2026 Connecticut Public

What should we watch next? Share your movie recommendations with us

By Beth Novey
Published February 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM EST
So you've watched some Oscar nominees for best picture — maybe even all of them. Now what? We're trying to help our readers and listeners find their next movie, and we need your help.

Let's say, for example, that your friend loved Sinners. What would you tell them to watch next? It can be an old movie, a new movie, a movie with overlapping cast members or creators — or one that just shares similar themes.

Share your suggestions below and we'll publish some of your responses in the weeks leading up to the Oscars (you may hear from us about including your recommendation in a story). Just skip the ones you haven't seen or don't have suggestions for!)

Beth Novey
Beth Novey is a producer for NPR's Arts, Books & Culture desk. She creates and edits web features, plans multimedia projects, and coordinates the web presence for Fresh Air and Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!
SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

