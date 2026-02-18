© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greetings from Cairo, where lights and decorations transform the city during Ramadan

NPR | By Greg Dixon
Published February 18, 2026 at 10:09 AM EST
Greg Dixon

Far-Flung Postcards is a weekly series in which NPR's international team shares moments from their lives and work around the world.

As the holy month of Ramadan begins this week, Muslims in Cairo have been adorning their homes with lights and decorations featuring arabesque patterns. Lanterns called fawanees, like the ones I saw being sold in this shop in old Cairo, have become a symbol of Ramadan and are an almost-mandatory home decoration for the month in Egypt.

This street and the nearby neighborhood of al-Darb al-Ahmar bustle with shoppers getting ready for the holiday. They're buying not only decorations for their own homes but also gifts to bring to friends when they get together in the evenings to break the daily fast.

And while Cairo's streets and homes visually transform in the days leading up to Ramadan, once the holy month begins, the focus turns inward. The daylong fasts without water or food, and the month's extended evening prayers, are aimed at turning people back to faith and away from daily impulses.

See more photos from around the world:

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Greg Dixon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Greg Dixon

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content