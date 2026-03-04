© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The Correspondent': Virginia Evans' best-selling debut is a novel in letters

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 4, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST
The cover of "The Correspondent" and author Virginia Evans. (Courtesy of Crown and Austin Joffe)
Courtesy of Crown and Austin Joffe
The cover of "The Correspondent" and author Virginia Evans. (Courtesy of Crown and Austin Joffe)

Since Virginia Evans‘ debut novel “The Correspondent” was published in April 2025, has become a phenomenon. The novel topped the New York Times’ best-seller list for hardcover fiction in February.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to Evans about the book, which is a novel in letters about a retired attorney.

Book excerpt: ‘The Correspondent’

By Virginia Evans

Excerpted from “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans. Copyright © 2026 by Virginia Evans. Published in the United States by Crown, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content