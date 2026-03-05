© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Quay? Key? Cay? How can we fault mispronunciations in a language with as many exceptions as rules?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 5, 2026 at 11:32 AM EST

When pressed, even the most eloquent of English speakers will confess that “yes, there’s a word I’ve long mispronounced.”

For Here & Now host Robin Young, the word was ‘misled,’ which she pronounced, on air, as “mizzled.” For a WBUR podcast producer, it was ‘bedraggled’ which she firmly believed was said ‘bed-raggled’ (as in one who got raggled in bed).

Among those who have taken note of the difficulties of the English language are wordsmiths (and siblings) Kathy and Ross Petrus, whose books include “You’re Saying It Wrong,” which is also the name of the podcast and radio show, co-hosted with KMUW’s Fletcher Powell. Kathy and Ross Petras join host Robin Young to talk about commonly mispronounced words, why we say them the way we do, and the ones that they themselves never seem to master.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Books We Love
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content