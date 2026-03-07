© 2026 Connecticut Public

Fresh Air weekend: 'Hamnet' star Jessie Buckley; filmmaker Morgan Neville

NPR
Published March 7, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Jessie Buckley, shown here in London in January, has been nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of William Shakespeare's wife Anges in Hamnet.
Kate Green
/
Getty Images Europe
Jessie Buckley, shown here in London in January, has been nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of William Shakespeare's wife Anges in Hamnet.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Hamnet star Jessie Buckley looks for the "shadowy bits" of her characters: Buckley has been nominated for a best actress Oscar for her portrayal of William Shakespeare's wife in Hamnet. The film "brought me into this next chapter of my life as a mother," Buckley says.

This quiet epic is the top-grossing Japanese live action film of all time: The Oscar-nominated Kokuho tells a compelling story about friendship, the weight of history and the torturous road to becoming a star in Japan's Kabuki theater.

Paul McCartney's decade of transformation: From Beatles breakup to John Lennon's murder: Man on the Run shows McCartney's effort to define himself outside The Beatles' shadow: "Paul making this documentary was a way of coming to terms with that whole period," says director Morgan Neville.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

