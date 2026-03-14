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Fresh Air Weekend: 'Sinners' actor Delroy Lindo; Novelist Tayari Jones

NPR
Published March 14, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Delroy Lindo is nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in Sinners.
Rebecca Cabage
/
Invision/AP
Delroy Lindo is nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in Sinners.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

No matter what happens at the Oscars, Delroy Lindo embraces "the joy of this moment": Lindo is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in Sinners. At the BAFTA awards, Lindo was presenting when a man with Tourette syndrome in the audience yelled out a racial slur.

Years ago, novelist Tayari Jones snuck into a writing class. It changed her life: Jones' new novel, Kin, is set in 1950s Louisiana and Atlanta, and tells the story of two young women who grow up next door to each other without their mothers.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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