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'Wait Wait' for March 21, 2026: With Not My Job guest Aasif Mandvi

NPR
Published March 21, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Aasif Mandvi attends the premiere of Hulu's "Deli Boys" at Bike Shed Moto Co on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Araya Doheny
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Getty Images
Aasif Mandvi attends the premiere of Hulu's "Deli Boys" at Bike Shed Moto Co on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Aasif Mandvi and panelists Alonzo Bodden, Paula Poundstone, and Shane Torres. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

All Bets Are On; A Refreshing Cent; Graffiti Artist Caught!

Panel Questions

The Supreme Looksmaxxer

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about someone's first trip to New York City, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Former Daily Show correspondent and star of The Miniature Wife Aasif Mandvi answers our questions about wedding cakes

Daily Show veteran and actor on "The Miniature Wife," Aasif Mandvi, plays our game called "Miniature Wife meet Miniature Groom." Three questions about wedding cakes.

Panel Questions

It's Okay To Sneak Away; The Bad Habits of Birds

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Why Is That Comet Swerving? An Appointment With Peace; Shark Bros Unite!

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that his identity has been revealed, what will Banksy do next?

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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