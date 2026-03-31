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Army reviewing after helicopters hovered alongside Kid Rock's swimming pool as he saluted

NPR | By The Associated Press
Published March 31, 2026 at 1:14 AM EDT
FILE - Kid Rock comes on stage to speak and introduce Vice President JD Vance during a visit to Fort Campbell, Ky., Nov. 26, 2025.
John Amis
/
AP
FILE - Kid Rock comes on stage to speak and introduce Vice President JD Vance during a visit to Fort Campbell, Ky., Nov. 26, 2025.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Army has launched an administrative review after two AH-64 Apache helicopters on a training run hovered near the hillside home of Kid Rock as the outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump saluted their crews.

Kid Rock posted two videos on social media on Saturday. Each shows a helicopter hovering alongside his swimming pool while the entertainer claps, salutes and raises his fist in the air. The Nashville skyline can be seen in the background.

"This is a level of respect," Kid Rock posted, that the "Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is a Democrat who has repeatedly sparred with the Republican president.

There was no official request to the Army from Kid Rock for the helicopters to come to his house on Saturday, Maj. Jonathon Bless, public affairs officer for the 101st Airborne Division, said on Monday. The division is located at nearby Fort Campbell, on the Tennessee-Kentucky border, and its helicopters often make training runs over the Nashville area.

The helicopters also overflew a Nashville "No Kings" protest against the Trump administration on Saturday, but Bless said the training run had nothing to do with the protest.

Bless also provided a written statement from the Army.

"Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations. An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements. Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found," the statement reads.

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