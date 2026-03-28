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‘No Kings’ protests are set across CT this weekend. Tens of thousands are expected

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello,
Eddy Martinez
Published March 28, 2026 at 5:58 AM EDT
FILE: Connecticut Capitol Police estimated more than 10,000 people took part in today’s No Kings rally. A reported 2,500 protests were planned around the country today.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: About 12,000 people took part in the No Kings rally in Hartford, Connecticut on October 17, 2025.

Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents are expected to rally at dozens of events across the state Saturday as part of the national No Kings protests.

Demonstrations are expected from New London to the state Capitol in Hartford to Greenwich to protest President Donald Trump’s actions.

About 12,000 people attended October’s No Kings rally at the state Capitol, and about the same are expected Saturday, the Connecticut State Capitol Police said. Rally organizers are expecting the crowd to be closer to 20,000.

The Connecticut protests are among thousands of rallies scheduled across the country. National organizers say they're planning their largest demonstrations yet to oppose what they describe as authoritarianism under Trump.

National organizers said in a statement that rights are “being taken away at home,” while Trump wages an “illegal war abroad” where American service members have died and untrained ICE agents have been sent to airports “to instill fear among travelers.” Meanwhile, organizers point to the partial government shutdown as a “TSA worker funding crisis of his administration’s own making.”

“Americans are fed up with this constant chaos,” the statement said. “And they’re ready to stand in solidarity against the Trump administration’s overreach and heinous acts against working families and immigrants."

Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has called the protests as the “Hate America rally.”

Johnson told Fox Business Network about the October protests: "It'll be a collection of wild leftist policy priorities, and that'll be on display for the whole country."

The Associated Press and Connecticut Public’s Chris Polansky contributed to this report.
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Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

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