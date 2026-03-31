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Airport cleared to be renamed for Trump as he unveils design for skyscraper library

NPR | By The Associated Press
Published March 31, 2026 at 1:14 AM EDT
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.

WASHINGTON — A Florida airport was cleared to be renamed after President Donald Trump on Monday, hours before the president separately revealed plans for a Miami skyscraper planned to house his presidential library.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill allowing Palm Beach International Airport to be renamed the President Donald J. Trump International Airport. The change is set to take place in July, formally rebranding the airport near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Later Monday, Trump posted a video to social media that appears to show digital renderings for his presidential library. Set to dramatic music, the video unveils a piercing tower along the Miami skyline emblazoned with the signature "Trump" lettering seen on his other towers.

The video includes panning shots of the tower's exterior and interior, with a presidential jet parked in the lobby alongside a gold escalator like the one Trump rode while launching his presidential campaign in 2015. Other shots show a giant ballroom like the one he's planning for the White House, a replica Oval Office, rooftop gardens and a large, gold statue of Trump.

A credit says the design comes from Bermello Ajamil, a Miami-based firm. Trump posted the video with no explanation beyond a link to a new website for the library. The website says, "coming soon," with a link to donate money.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the plans.

Miami Dade College gave up a nearly 3-acre plot of downtown real estate as a gift for the future library. A judge in December dismissed a complaint challenging the gift on grounds that the college's board didn't give sufficient public notice. The site is valued at more than $67 million.

Trump's son Eric previously said the library will be "one of the most beautiful buildings ever built" and "an Icon on the Miami skyline."

Since he returned to the White House, Trump has pressed to get his name on all manner of American institutions, from the U.S. Institute of Peace and the Kennedy Center performing arts venue to U.S. currency.

In Palm Beach, a stretch of road from the airport to Trump's estate was recently renamed Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

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