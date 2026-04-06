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Supreme Court clears the way for Bannon contempt case to be dismissed

NPR | By Nina Totenberg,
Alyssa Kapasi
Published April 6, 2026 at 9:53 AM EDT
Steve Bannon was a prominent figure in President Trump's first administration.
Kayla Bartkowski
/
Getty Images
Steve Bannon was a prominent figure in President Trump's first administration.

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to dismiss the criminal case against Steve Bannon, the Trump ally, over his failure to testify before Congress about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
 
Bannon was a prominent figure in President Trump's first administration. He was known for a variety of legally questionable activities, including his guilty plea to fraud charges arising from his "We Build The Wall" nonprofit.
 
He spent four months in prison after defying a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. Before serving prison time, Bannon asked the Supreme Court to intervene, but the high court ignored his appeal back then.

On Monday, the court sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, vacating the lower court ruling.

Bannon had asked the Supreme Court to vacate his prior conviction because he did not "willfully" defy the subpoena, a necessary requirement to be found guilty of contempt of Congress. He maintains that he relied on the advice of his lawyer that his testimony was protected by President Trump's executive privilege.

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Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
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Alyssa Kapasi

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