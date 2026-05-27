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Lamont signs caregiver tax credit into law as part of CT budget adjustments

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published May 27, 2026 at 11:22 AM EDT
FILE: Shantelle Varrs, Deputy Commissioner the Connecticut Department of Social Services, speaks to the House Committee on Aging regarding a potential tax credit for family caregivers on February 24, 2026.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Shantelle Varrs, Deputy Commissioner the Connecticut Department of Social Services, speaks to the House Committee on Aging regarding a potential tax credit for family caregivers on February 24, 2026.

Financial relief is on the horizon for some family caregivers of people with complex medical conditions or disabilities in Connecticut.

The relief comes as part of a new tax credit included in the state budget adjustments Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law Tuesday.

Under the law, the credit would cover certain expenditures to help a person live at home.

Reimbursements are capped at $2,000 a year. The reimbursements could include safety and accessibility modifications at home. Paying for a health aide or personal care attendant would also qualify for the credit that begins in tax year 2027.

The latest estimates from the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP show over one in four people in the state are unpaid, informal caretakers.

Connecticut’s caregiver tax credit is limited to individuals who make under $50,000 annually, or joint filers who make under $100,000.

Families must apply for a tax credit voucher, and will be approved by the state on a first-come, first-served basis. The program is capped at $1.8 million annually.
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Michayla Savitt
Having grown up in southern New England, Michayla is proud to help tell stories about the Nutmeg State online and on the radio with Connecticut Public. Since joining the company's content team in 2022, she’s covered topics as varied as health, affordability, human services, climate change, caregiving and education. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

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