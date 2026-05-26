Meteorologists predict below normal hurricane season, but CT leaders tell residents to still prepare

This year could see a below average hurricane season , according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Three to six hurricanes are expected to develop in the Atlantic Ocean with one to three of those becoming major hurricanes. Still, Connecticut officials say the storms could bring heavy rain and potential flooding to the state.

“These types of patterns still allow for lower intensity tropical storm systems to develop close to the coast, and if they track near Connecticut, that can bring heavy rain,” said Katie Dykes, commissioner for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, speaking in East Haven on Tuesday.

And Connecticut has seen its fair share of rain when it comes to tropical storms.

In 2012, Superstorm Sandy flooded Connecticut’s coastal towns, damaging approximately 3,000 homes and costing $360 million in damages, according to a report from the National Hurricane Center.

A year earlier, Tropical Storm Irene dumped more than eight inches of rain and left a record-breaking 800,000 people without power .

“It knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of homes, it flooded streets, took down trees and pushed our coastal towns to the limit,” said Maj. Gen. Francis Evon Jr. with the Connecticut National Guard.

“We pulled people out of flood waters,” he said.

Lisa Wiltse / Corbis / Getty Images A fallen tree on a vehicle which brought down power lines on Comstock Hill Avenue in Norwalk, Connecticut during Hurricane Sandy on October 30, 2012.

Now is the time to check if you have flood insurance

Starting July 1 , insurance companies will be required to tell Connecticut homeowners and renters that losses caused by flooding are not covered and that a separate flood policy is needed.

“Homeowners and renters insurance does not cover flood damage. And you don't have to live in a flood plain to potentially be flooded. So this is a good time to check your insurance policies and make sure that you're covered,” Dykes said.

The new requirement is part of a law that passed one year after the 2024 floods in Naugatuck Valley, which killed two people.

“We heard from so many of the homeowners that, ‘I don't live in a flood plain, I don't live near a river, I don't live near the coast, I didn't know I needed flood insurance.’ And I can't emphasize the importance of having that flood insurance for homeowners and renters to protect your investments,” said William Turner, Connecticut State Emergency Management Director.

If you don't have flood insurance, you can find a provider through FloodSmart.gov.

How to prepare for a hurricane

State officials urge Connecticut residents to take the following precautions:

Have an emergency kit ready with food, water, first aid, battery-powered radios, flashlights and other supplies.

Look up your local evacuation route and designated shelters

Secure your property. Clear loose and clogged gutters, trim trees and shrubs

If a storm does make landfall, follow the instructions of your local authorities.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public