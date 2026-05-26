© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is aging a universal time of physical and cognitive decline? Yale study suggests not

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published May 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Diana Nyad completes the last few steps of her 110-mile swim from Havana, Cuba, to Key West, Florida, Monday, September 2, 2013.
Cammy Clark / Miami Herald
/
Getty
Diana Nyad completes the last few steps of her 110-mile swim from Havana, Cuba, to Key West, Florida, Monday, September 2, 2013.

A recent study out of Yale University challenges a commonly-held belief about the impacts of getting older in America.

The idea for the study started out when co-author Becca Levy had been thinking about individuals who show improvement later on in life, like Diana Nyad, who swam 110 miles from Cuba to Florida at the age of 64, after not being able to complete the journey before.

Levy, a professor with the Yale School of Public Health, says this goes against a common stereotype: that old age is a period of continuous and inevitable decline.

“We tried to see whether these examples of improvement in later life are exceptions or are they more common,” Levy said.

Using data from the Health and Retirement Study (HRS), Levy and her co-author Martin Slade analyzed the cognitive and physical health of over 11,000 older adults for up to 12 years.

The cognitive health measure included various recall and working memory questions. The

physical health measures had participants walk at a normal speed back and forth over a hallway a distance, using mobility aids if needed. This data was recorded every two years.

The results surprised Levy: 45% of participants saw cognitive and/or physical improvement, which suggested that the negative assumptions about aging aren’t always true.

“There's evidence that people can have resilience and show improvement in later life,” Levy said.

In addition, building on the authors’ previous research, individuals who had taken in more positive age beliefs were more likely to see health improvements.

Levy hopes the findings, published this March in the journal “Geriatrics,” can help people and medical professionals reconsider the aging narrative, so that it “includes the possibility of health improvement.”

She said the findings are important since sources like media and advertising can instill negative age beliefs in a person from a young age.

“I think it's also important that we think about the skills that help us become aware of the negative messages, and then challenge them,” she said.
Tags
News Latest News
Michayla Savitt
Having grown up in southern New England, Michayla is proud to help tell stories about the Nutmeg State online and on the radio with Connecticut Public. Since joining the company's content team in 2022, she’s covered topics as varied as health, affordability, human services, climate change, caregiving and education. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.