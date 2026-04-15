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'Cherry Baby' by Rainbow Rowell explores marriage, weight and living in a GLP-1-obsessed world

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 15, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT
The cover of "Cherry Baby" and author Rainbow Rowell. (Courtesy of Harper Collins and Rainbow Rowell)
Courtesy of Harper Collins and Rainbow Rowell
The cover of "Cherry Baby" and author Rainbow Rowell. (Courtesy of Harper Collins and Rainbow Rowell)

Host Deborah Becker speaks with best-selling author Rainbow Rowell about her new novel “Cherry Baby.”

It centers around Cherry, whose disintegrating marriage is complicated by the success of her husband’s comic strip, which features a wide-hipped, double-chinned character named Baby who fans continually conflate with Cherry.

Book excerpt: ‘Cherry Baby’

By Rainbow Rowell

Excerpt taken from “Cherry Baby” by Rainbow Rowell. Shared courtesy of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Federal funding is gone.

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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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