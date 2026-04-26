© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: Blank to blank

NPR | By Will Shortz
Published April 26, 2026 at 8:44 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge

Every answer is a familiar three-word phrase, in which the first and last words are the same, and the middle word is "to."

Ex. Like a lease that has no expiration date   -->   MONTH TO MONTH

1. Consecutive, as wins

2. Like carpet that fully covers a room

3. Clear across the United States

4. [Fill in the blank:] ___ resuscitation

5. Deeply personal, as a conversation between two people

6. Like heavy traffic

7. How a traveling salesman may go around a neighborhood

8. The time 9:50

9. Like two people directly in front of each other

10. When making a comparison, things you should compare because they're alike

11. Kind of defense in basketball

12. [Double:] Line from a burial service suggesting the transience of physical life

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge comes from James Ellison, of Jefferson City, Mo. Think of a popular movie of the past decade. Change the last letter in its title. The result will suggest a lawsuit between two politicians of the late 20th century -- one Republican and one Democrat. What's the movie and who are the people?

Answer: "Ford v Ferrari" --> (Gerald) Ford vs. (Geraldine) Ferraro

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Gordon Legge, of South Minneapolis, Minn. Name an animal whose first five letters in order spell a religious figure. And if you change the animal's next-to-last letter, its last five letters in order will spell another religious figure. What animal is this?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 30 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate