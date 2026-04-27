© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Facing possible sanction, NH lawmaker defends offensive online post as 'joke'

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published April 27, 2026 at 5:23 PM EDT
Rep. Travis Corcoran of Weare leaves a House committee hearing after testifying about his social media posts, including one calling for a "final solution for theater kids." Corcoran did not take questions from the committee after his testimony.
Josh Rogers
/
NHPR
Rep. Travis Corcoran of Weare leaves a House committee hearing after testifying about his social media posts, including one calling for a "final solution for theater kids," which have prompted demands from fellow lawmakers and civil rights groups for sanction or expulsion. Corcoran did not take questions from the committee after brief testimony.

A Weare lawmaker who faces possible sanction by the New Hampshire House for his social media posts was unrepentant during testimony before a legislative committee on Monday.

Republican Rep. Travis Corcoran received criticism for posts that included calling for a “final solution for theater kids” in response to a karaoke night invitation from a Jewish lawmaker, and inviting the Trump administration to deport a fellow state lawmaker who was born in the Philippines.

“A joke is now being treated as though it were an act of malice, and sarcasm is being recast as hate speech. This is absurd,” Corcoran said during his testimony, reading from a sheet of paper that bore the heading “Kangaroo Court.”

“What is being protected here is not decorum; it is political theater as a disciplinary weapon,” Corcoran added, before leaving the hearing without taking questions from the committee.

Manchester Rep. Jessica Grill, a Democrat, sent the karaoke invitation that prompted Corcoran’s reference to the “final solution," the same term used by Nazi leaders for their plan to commit genocide against European Jews. Grill said Corcoran deserves to be expelled from the House.

“As a Jewish lawmaker, the use of this phrase 'final solution' is especially disturbing,” Grill said. “It’s not a poorly-worded joke; it is targeted language with a specific historical meaning.”

Many who testified joined Grill in calling for Corcoran to face sanction.

“Our institution cannot afford inaction,” said Rep. Alexis Simpson, the House’s Democratic leader.

“We cannot ask Granite Staters to hold us in high regard, if we do not hold ourselves accountable,” said Rep. Bill Boyd, a Republican from Merrimack.

Read more: Why it's so hard to police bad behavior in the NH House

Leaders of civil rights groups in the state, including the Manchester NAACP, and the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity, criticized other examples of Corcoran’s conduct, which has included doxing New Hampshire residents he disagrees with and labeling political opponents as “the enemy.”

“Having served in the New Hampshire House, I lost my feeling of acceptance or respect and protection," said Jeffrey Salloway, a former Democratic lawmaker who currently serves as a chairman of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism.

Salloway implored lawmakers to "preserve acceptance and respect for me, my community and all citizens of New Hampshire who are otherwise vulnerable.”

While nearly all who testified at the hearing urged the committee to recommend Corcoran face sanction or removal from the House, that view wasn’t unanimous.

“To become a Republican in New Hampshire means you sign up for being called hateful, misogynist, homophobic, racist, and all kinds of other names,” Republican Rep. Matt Drew of Manchester told fellow lawmakers.

“The First Amendment is very broad for a reason,” he added. “Once you go down the path of punishing people because other people got offended, you are going to end up censoring everyone.”

The House Legislative Administration Committee will make its recommendation on Corcoran's case in the coming days. While other House committees face a May 7 deadline to act on pending bills, according to the House Clerk, disciplinary referrals are not bound by that deadline.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content