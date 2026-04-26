Family called Connecticut police about suspect in D.C. Correspondents' Dinner shooting, Trump says

Family members of the accused gunman who tried to storm the ballroom at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner alerted police in Connecticut with concerns before the event, the president said Sunday.

In an interview with Fox News Channel, President Donald Trump said the man — who was armed with guns and knives — had written about targeting Trump administration officials.

Separately, police in New London confirmed in a statement that a person contacted them at approximately 10:49 p.m. regarding the incident. Police said the person expressed concern about events that unfolded earlier that evening at the dinner.

"The reporting individual wanted to share information they believed to be pertinent to the matter," the statement said.

New London police immediately contacted federal law enforcement partners. Both local and federal officers then interviewed the person, according to the statement.

"The New London Police Department remains committed to working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners at all levels to ensure public safety," the statement said.

New London police said their investigation into the matter is no longer active and directed further inquiries to the U.S. Secret Service. The agency didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suspect, identified by law enforcement officials as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, was expected to face criminal charges on Monday from the Justice Department, whose acting leader, Todd Blanche, said the suspect traveled by train from California and checked in as a guest days earlier at the Washington hotel where the Saturday night gala dinner was held with its typically tight security.

Authorities said Allen attempted to charge into the cavernous ballroom at the Washington Hilton but was tackled to the ground in a violent scene that resulted in shots being fired, Trump being hurried off the stage and guests ducking for cover beneath their tables.

Fox reported Sunday that the White House said Allen's brother contacted New London police and reported Allen had sent family members "an alleged manifesto outlining his intent to target administration officials."

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.