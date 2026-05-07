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New biography takes a deep dive into the lives and music of 'The Rolling Stones'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 7, 2026 at 11:41 AM EDT
The cover of "The Rolling Stones: The Biography" and author Bob Spitz. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House and Elena Seibert)
Courtesy of Penguin Random House and Elena Seibert
The cover of "The Rolling Stones: The Biography" and author Bob Spitz. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House and Elena Seibert)

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with author and musician Bob Spitz about his new book “The Rolling Stones: The Biography” It’s a deep dive into the lives and music of the iconic band.

Book excerpt: ‘The Rolling Stones: The Biography’

By Bob Spitz

From “The Rolling Stones: The Biography” by Bob Spitz, published April 21, 2026 by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright (c) 2026 by Bob Spitz.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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