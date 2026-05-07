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Tennessee Republicans pass a map to break up the state's lone Democratic House seat

NPR | By Benjamin Swasey
Published May 7, 2026 at 2:54 PM EDT
State troopers remove people from the Tennessee House gallery on Thursday during a special session of the state legislature to redraw congressional voting maps.
George Walker IV
/
AP
State troopers remove people from the Tennessee House gallery on Thursday during a special session of the state legislature to redraw congressional voting maps.

Updated May 7, 2026 at 3:54 PM EDT

Tennessee Republicans on Thursday passed a new congressional map that would crack Shelby County — home to majority-Black Memphis — into three different districts, in an effort to eliminate the state's lone remaining Democratic-held seat.

Currently, Tennessee is represented by eight Republicans and one Democrat.

The state is the first to pass a new congressional map after the U.S. Supreme Court last week weakened the Voting Rights Act's protections against racial discrimination in redistricting.

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Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee then called a special legislative session, targeting the 9th Congressional District held by Democrat Steve Cohen.

Thursday's legislative votes came amid protests at the state capitol, and after a walkout by Democrats.

State Rep. Justin Pearson, a Memphis Democrat who had been challenging Cohen in a primary, called the new district maps "racist tools of white supremacy."

Tennessee GOP lawmakers defended the new map, saying their goal is partisan, to send an all-Republican delegation to Washington, D.C.

The state's primary is scheduled for Aug. 6.

President Trump has urged Tennessee and other GOP-led states to redraw their maps before this fall's midterm elections, as part of his mid-decade redistricting push. Earlier Thursday, Tennessee Gov. Lee signed a bill that repealed a state law prohibiting mid-decade redistricting.

Republican lawmakers in other southern states, including Louisiana and Alabama, are moving to eliminate other majority-Black, Democratic-held districts in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision.

Before last week's ruling, Republicans likely held a narrow lead in mid-decade redistricting — creating districts they can more easily flip to their side — by a few seats over Democratic counter-efforts. Now that lead could double, to perhaps six or seven seats. And that's if a pro-Democratic redistricting measure approved by voters in Virginia holds up in state court.

With reporting by WPLN's Marianna Bacallao

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Benjamin Swasey
Ben Swasey is an editor on the Washington Desk who mostly covers politics and voting.
See stories by Benjamin Swasey

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