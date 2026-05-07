CT Senate passes major solar energy legislation

A key piece of legislation on solar energy passed the state Senate on Wednesday, the last day of the 2026 legislative session.

The bill, known as House Bill 5340, will extend solar incentive programs, put a one-year moratorium on siting large-scale solar array projects in East Windsor and Enfield and pave the way for the use of plug-in solar panels.

Democratic Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, co-chair of the Energy and Technology Committee, said it’s important the programs stay cost-effective while demand for electricity grows.

“This bill modernizes Connecticut’s renewable energy programs by introducing measures meant to make them more reliable, consistent, and flexible to economic fluctuations,” Steinberg wrote Wednesday in a joint statement with Democratic Rep. Jamie Foster, a co-sponsor of the bill.

Under the legislation, state-level incentives for residential, commercial and communal solar programs, which were set to expire next year, will now continue until 2035. Federal incentives for rooftop solar panels expired last year.

Advocates praised the bill’s passage saying it will help families choose to reduce their electric bills by going solar. “Solar reduces the cost of our electric grid, cuts pollution from power plants, and helps families and businesses slash their electric bills,” wrote Chris Phelps, state director of Environment Connecticut.

Republicans, however, said extending the incentives will add $850 million to the public benefits charge on electric bills over 10 years.

Republican Rep. Arnold Jensen said solar’s popularity makes the continued subsidies hard to justify.

“Solar is no longer an emerging technology — it is mature, affordable, reliable and widely adopted,” he wrote on social media days after the bill passed the House. “I support renewable energy and believe it is a critical part of our future. However, I do not support expanding costly subsidy programs that further raise utility bills for Connecticut residents.”

“Ratepayers hoping the legislature would tackle high electric bills this session are in for not just disappointment, but a gut punch,” wrote Rep. Tracy Marra on social media.

Other parts of the bill will expedite solar permitting, create a statewide program to support agrivoltaic projects and establish a pilot program to install low or no-cost solar panels for 100 homes in environmental justice communities.

The bill now goes to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk to be signed into law.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public