© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israel says it killed the leader of Hamas' military wing

NPR | By The Associated Press
Published May 16, 2026 at 1:15 AM EDT
Palestinians gather around a vehicle struck by an Israeli strike in Gaza City, Friday, May 15, 2026.
Jehad Alshrafi
/
AP
Palestinians gather around a vehicle struck by an Israeli strike in Gaza City, Friday, May 15, 2026.

Updated May 16, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT

JERUSALEM — Israel says it has killed the leader of Hamas' military wing, one of the architects of the Oct, 7, 2023, attacks that triggered the war in Gaza.

Izz al-Din al-Haddad was killed in a strike in Gaza City on Friday, Israel's army said. He was one of the last senior commanders in Hamas' military who had directed the planning and execution of the Oct. 7. Hamas-led attacks on Israel.

Haddad assumed the role after his predecessor, Mohammed Sinwar, was killed, Israeli officials said. On Saturday, Haddad's family confirmed his death to The Associated Press.

His killing came as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remains fragile as key issues like the disarmament of Hamas stall the deal's progress.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content