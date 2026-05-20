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Barney Frank, former congressman and gay-rights pioneer, dies at 86

NPR | By The NPR Network,
Adam Reilly, GBH News
Published May 20, 2026 at 10:53 AM EDT
US Rep. Barney Frank,D-MA, chairman of the US House Financial Services Committee conducts hearings on "Financial Market Regulatory Restructuring." July 10, 2008 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
KAREN BLEIER
/
AFP via Getty Images
US Rep. Barney Frank,D-MA, chairman of the US House Financial Services Committee conducts hearings on "Financial Market Regulatory Restructuring." July 10, 2008 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Barney Frank, the liberal icon and gay-rights pioneer who represented Massachusetts in Congress for more than three decades, died Tuesday night at his home, according to a close friend who confirmed his death to member station GBH.

He was 86 years old and had been receiving hospice care for congestive heart failure.

Frank was the first member of Congress to voluntarily come out, and also the first to marry a same-sex partner. He says many of the conventional tactics they took to fight for gay-rights helped make "enormous progress" in a relatively short period of time.

Recently asked by GBH if he wished he could do over any part of his career, Frank replied: "I would have come out earlier."

Read GBH's full remembrance here.

Frank's last message for Democrats

Barney Frank speaks during PFLAG National's Love Takes Justice event at AFT Headquarters on November 18, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Barney Frank speaks during PFLAG National's Love Takes Justice event at AFT Headquarters on November 18, 2025 in Washington, DC.

WBUR's Anthony Brooks spoke with Frank while in hospice at his home in Ogunquit, Maine, where he lives with his husband, Jim Ready.

In their conversation, Frank shared an urgent message for Democrats hoping to bounce back from Trump.

He says Democrats have a chance to defeat President Donald Trump's brand of right-wing populism, but only if the party embraces core economic issues instead of polarizing culture fights.

Read more from their conversation here.

This is a developing story.

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Adam Reilly, GBH News

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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