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Turf algae are out-competing kelp forests. Warming waters are to blame

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published May 26, 2026 at 6:22 PM EDT
A kelp forest on Cashes Ledge, a rich region of marine biodiversity located approximately 90-miles off the coast within the Gulf of Maine.
Brian Skerry
/
Courtesy of Bigelow Laboratory
A kelp forest on Cashes Ledge, a rich region of marine biodiversity located approximately 90-miles off the coast within the Gulf of Maine.

A new study published by a team of researchers at Bigelow Labs sheds further light on an underwater battle happening on the ocean floor of the Gulf of Maine. Invasive turf algae, spurred by warming waters, are replacing the kelp forests that help protect biodiversity. Over the past five years, the ocean researchers have been watching a dramatic change on the rocky reefs off Maine's coast.

"It is very analogous from a terrestrial forest going to a grassland," said Shane Farrell, lead author on the study. "To see that, just in the span of a few years with your very eyes, is something pretty profound."

Kelp forests are essential to biodiversity in the Gulf of Maine.

"They actually inhabit about one quarter of our world's coastline," said Farrell. "Through their three-dimensional structure, they provide food and habitat to the coastal organisms around them."

The team at Bigelow and UMaine are continuing their research by identifying which native kelp species are most heat-resistant and therefore may have the best chance to survive a warming Gulf of Maine.

Farrell says the scientists' next steps will be identifying which native strains of kelp are most heat-resistant and working to restore the reef kelp forests with the more resilient varieties.

"The good news is we now understand what's driving this shift, we understand what's causing the loss of kelp, and this will help us predict when and where it will happen next and create different conservation strategies to combat it," he said.

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New England News Collaborative
Molly Enking
Molly got her start in journalism covering national news at PBS NewsHour Weekend, and climate and environmental news at Grist. She received her MA from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with a concentration in science reporting.
See stories by Molly Enking

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