© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NH lawmakers fail to reach deal on children’s behavioral health bill

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published May 27, 2026 at 5:04 PM EDT
State House hallway, Concord, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
State House hallway, Concord, New Hampshire.

A proposal to change the way intensive behavioral healthcare for children with private insurance is paid for appears to be dead in the New Hampshire Legislature.

A committee composed of lawmakers from both the New Hampshire House and Senate met briefly Tuesday to see if they could find agreement on House Bill 1323, but adjourned without setting up a follow up meeting, essentially ending the measure’s chances this year.

The bill included a proposal that easily cleared the Senate earlier this year that would have added an assessment — what some opponents called a “tax” — on private health insurers to help pay for children enrolled in the FAST Forward program, which otherwise falls on the state to cover.

Private insurance does cover clinical care for children in crisis, but there is no direct funding mechanism for some of the “wraparound” services provided by FAST Forward, which can include dedicated case managers for families.

The New Hampshire House voted down the Senate’s proposal earlier this month with bipartisan support, citing concerns about costs being passed onto ratepayers. That opposition came despite vocal lobbying by Gov. Kelly Ayotte, who accused private health insurers of letting taxpayers foot the bill for services they should be providing.

The Senate used a procedural move to keep the measure alive, but House Republicans showed no signs of yielding this week, leading to the collapse of any resolution.

Rep. John Hunt, who chairs the House Commerce Committee, has pledged to continue meeting with stakeholders to try and hammer out a fix, with a self-imposed deadline of September 1.

“I guarantee you we’ll get it done,” Hunt said earlier this month.

A bipartisan group of senators, though, said that the health insurance companies have been delaying any reforms on coverage for years.

“There are solutions that are out there,” said Sen. Sue Prentiss, a Democrat from Lebanon. “These companies just got to get it together and they got to do it.”
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content