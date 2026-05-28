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Feds sue Maine for refusing to issue undercover license plates to ICE

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published May 28, 2026 at 2:01 PM EDT
Vehicles outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Scarborough on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Vehicles outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Scarborough on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.

The Department of Justice is suing Maine and three other states over their refusal to issue undercover license plates to federal agencies involved in civil immigration enforcement.

In a written statement, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the policies "undermine federal immigration enforcement" and "allow dangerous criminals to escape justice."

But Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said her department is still issuing plates to other federal law enforcement branches, just not to ICE.

"There are certain situations where federal agencies may need undercover plates for certain high stakes operations where there are criminal investigations. What ICE is doing is seizing people off the streets, and they're trying to conceal their identities in any way possible," Bellows said. "We've won before against Trump's Department of Justice, and we think we'll win again."

Bellows says she first paused the issuance of undercover plates in the leadup to the January ICE surge. The DOJ is also suing Massachusetts, Oregon, and Washington over similar policies.

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Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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