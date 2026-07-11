© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh Air Weekend: Music producer Peter Asher; Romance writer Kennedy Ryan

NPR
Published July 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Kennedy Ryan's latest novel, Score, follows two former college sweethearts who reunite while making a film about the Harlem Renaissance.
2 PM Sharp
Kennedy Ryan's latest novel, Score, follows two former college sweethearts who reunite while making a film about the Harlem Renaissance.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Everywhere Man traces the trajectory of under-the-radar music producer Peter Asher: When Asher was a teen in the '60s, Paul McCartney lived with his family and wrote Beatles songs. Asher was part of the British Invasion before launching the careers of James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt.

New 'Little House' remake will inspire you to rewatch the '70s TV series: Netflix's new Little House series features the same characters and setting as the original, but its reliance on handheld cameras, in extreme close-up, calls too much attention to itself.

In Kennedy Ryan's romance, happily-ever-after is for everyone: The romance books Ryan read growing up rarely included characters who looked like her. Now she deliberately centers people the genre has left out, including Black, Indigenous and queer women.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2026 NPR

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate