© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

US Sen. Lindsey Graham has died after a brief and unexpected illness, his office says

NPR | By The Associated Press
Published July 12, 2026 at 3:10 AM EDT
FILE - Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks after winning the Republican primary on June 9, 2026, in Columbia, S.C.
Jeffrey Collins
/
AP
FILE - Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks after winning the Republican primary on June 9, 2026, in Columbia, S.C.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham died Saturday evening after a "brief and sudden illness," his office said in statement posted on social media.

The office did not provide any additional details about the South Carolina Republican, who was 71 years old.

"Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the statement said.

Graham was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002 and was running for a fifth term. He had been a close ally of President Donald Trump and a longtime hawk on Iran.

As a member of the U.S. House in the 1990s, he backed policies aimed at isolating the country and limiting its missile and nuclear programs.

He also cheered on Trump's decision to strike nuclear sites last year and had been been a supporter of the latest conflict that started a few months ago.

The sparse statement by Graham's office, which did not explain his death, comes during a stretch of concern about a lack of transparency about lawmakers' health.

Rep. Tom Kean Jr, a New Jersey Republican, was absent without explanation for months before returning to Congress and disclosing that he had been diagnosed with depression.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, was hospitalized weeks ago for undisclosed health reasons.

Graham, who was most known for his hawkish foreign policy positions, mounted a brief bid for the party's presidential nomination during the 2016 campaign and later was a vocal critic of Donald Trump, the eventual GOP nominee.

Yet Graham became one of the now-president's closest allies in office, speaking with him frequently and becoming a regular presence on the golf course alongside Trump. He especially advised the president on foreign policy matters such as Iran and Russia and had just announced an agreement on Friday with the Trump administration to move forward on a package of Russia sanctions.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content