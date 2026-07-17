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Headers at the World Cup

NPR | By Zephyr Weinreich,
Jeffrey PierreJustine KeninGabriel J. Sánchez
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:52 PM EDT

We look at a new soccer study that says "header" goals are becoming less frequent -- but more accurate -- in FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Zephyr Weinreich
Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
See stories by Jeffrey Pierre
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.

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Federal funding is gone.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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