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How a road could change West Africa's urban future

NPR | By Emmanuel Akinwotu,
Danielle A. ScruggsRahul Mukherjee
Published August 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Lagos Island is home to one of the city's largest wholesale marketplaces.
Manny Jefferson for NPR
Lagos Island is home to one of the city's largest wholesale marketplaces.

A 600-mile journey along the shores of Nigeria, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast reveals one of the world's most consequential transformations.

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Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR.
Danielle A. Scruggs
Danielle A. Scruggs (she/her) is a visuals editor at NPR, covering national and politics stories.
Rahul Mukherjee
Rahul Mukherjee is a senior graphics reporter at NPR, where he reports data and visually driven stories.

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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